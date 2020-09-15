Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Tuesday، 15 September 2020 02:11 PM

Trump threatens ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any attack by Iran

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over reports it was plotting revenge for the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by US in January.


“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

 

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” he warned.

