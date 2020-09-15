Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Breaking
Two more US convoys targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 15 September 2020 01:45 PM

Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22

bashir
The trial of Sudan’s deposed strongman Omar Al-Bashir over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power was adjourned to September 22, the judge said Tuesday.
The brief session, which was broadcast on Sudan TV, saw Bashir and other co-accused appear behind bars in the courtroom crowded with lawyers.
The judge said Tuesday’s hearing was “procedural,” and that requests were being considered to change the courtroom as it was hard to adhere to coronavirus precautions in the packed setting.
“The next session will be next Tuesday, September 22,” the judge said.
The trial, which began on July 21, has been delayed several times already.
If convicted, Bashir and 27 other defendants — including former top ministers — could face the death penalty.
In December, Bashir was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional center.
Bashir seized power following an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.
He stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019 after several months of youth-led street demonstrations.
Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.
The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.
Sudan’s transitional government have agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.
However, an August 31 peace deal with rebel groups includes the committment to set up a special court for crimes in Darfur, and that Bashir should also stand trial before that.
Related Stories
Read
trump

Trump threatens ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any attack by Iran 15 September 2020 02:11 PM

beirut building

Blaze erupts through landmark building in Beirut 15 September 2020 01:51 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo says Hezbollah weapons risk torpedoing French efforts in Lebanon 15 September 2020 01:47 PM

505aaf1c-5ceb-4e08-83e6-c06b6cc045cd_16x9_600x338

US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress 15 September 2020 12:59 AM

TaV3TwBC

Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says 14 September 2020 11:31 PM

_114224248_ayaecbnbiyogwio-800x450-nopad

Germany says 'deeply shocked' by execution of Iranian wrestler 14 September 2020 10:06 PM

c2f112a9-2a20-4016-a15f-5142c3928aab_16x9_600x338

Israeli settler handed 3 life terms for killing Palestinian family 14 September 2020 08:37 PM

Bahrain-Israel-flags-new

Bahrain, Israel discuss commercial cooperation: BNA 14 September 2020 08:33 PM

Comments