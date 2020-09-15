Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Breaking
Two more US convoys targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 15 September 2020 01:03 AM

Two more US convoys targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq

e0afc5bf-43be-40dd-bdd9-2c2551c68867
Two more military and logistics convoys of the US-led coalition have been targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq, the Iraqi military says.

A Monday night statement by the Iraqi military says the first roadside bomb exploded in a highway in the southern Iraqi province of Qadisiyah.
The second explosion also took place in Babil province in central Iraq.

“The two roadside bombs targeted the convoys of trucks carrying the international (US-led) coalition’s equipment,” the statement said, adding that the trucks were operated by Iraqi drivers and transportation companies.

The explosions have caused no damages, and the convoys have not been harmed, it added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the fresh bombings, but they are the latest in a series of explosions that hit US occupation forces amid anti-American sentiment in the country.

Unidentified militant groups have frequently targeted convoys belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraq especially in the past few months.
Related Stories
Read
irpam

Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late 14 September 2020 11:28 PM

kadh

Iraqi PM appoints new central bank governor, undersecretary at intelligence service 14 September 2020 10:19 PM

20200914122903293

Iraqi minister probes with Egyptian envoy preparations for joint committee meeting 14 September 2020 10:12 PM

5

Barzani, US Ambassador Discuss Washington’s Support for Erbil 14 September 2020 07:00 PM

4

One Killed in Attack on Kirkuk Oilfield Guards 14 September 2020 06:54 PM

3

KRG Delegation Visiting Baghdad to Discuss 2021 Budget Bill 14 September 2020 06:46 PM

2

College Dean Survives Bomb Attack in Kirkuk 14 September 2020 06:42 PM

1

Kirkuk: Coalition Warplanes Kill Two IS Militants 14 September 2020 06:32 PM

Comments