Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late

Nine months into the fiscal year, the Iraqi government submitted its draft 2020 budget to the parliament for approval, the prime minister’s media office announced on Monday.



The budget plan covers the last three months of the year, focuses on paying public sector salaries and pensions, and includes a massive deficit.



“The 2020 budget draft that has been submitted by the government and sent to the Iraqi parliament has a very high deficit,” Ahmad Mullah Talal, spokesperson for prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, told reporters in a press conference in Baghdad on Monday. “The 2020 budget plan will cover all the salaries of the public servants and the retired employees of the government.”



State media published details from the budget draft. Expenses are estimated to be 148 trillion dinars (about $123.7 billion) and income just 67 trillion dinars (about $56 billion), meaning the deficit will stand at 81 trillion dinars (about $67.7 billion).



State media also revealed that Baghdad has internal and external debts of around 27 trillion dinars ($22.5 billion).



The 2021 budget is currently under review and will be different from previous years as the government aims to meet the demands of the Iraqi people, Talal said. Baghdad needs to make extensive investments in public infrastructure, such as the electricity sector. Lack of basic governmental services is a rallying cry of public protests.