Monday, 14 September 2020
Monday، 14 September 2020 10:12 PM

Iraqi minister probes with Egyptian envoy preparations for joint committee meeting

Iraqi Minister of Planning Khaled Benal met on Monday with Egyptian Ambassador in Baghdad Alaa Eddin Abdel Menem and discussed with him preparations for the convocation of the Egyptian-Iraqi joint committee meeting in mid-December, Egyptian state's MENA reported.

The Iraqi minister said in statements carried by the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that he received an official invitation from Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala A Saeed to visit Cairo as part of efforts to promote economic and investment relations between the two countries.

He hailed Egypt's experiment in dealing with slum areas, solving the housing problem and containing unemployment through mega strategic projects.

The meeting dealt with the outcome of recently-held three-way summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in Amman and the formation of a coordination council between the three countries.

They also discussed the electricity linkage project and the establishment of an industrial zone for the three countries along with oil and gas ventures.
