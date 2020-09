The German Embassy condemned Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari's killing in a message posted on its Twitter account yesterday.



"We were deeply shocked by the execution of Navid Afkari," the statement read. "It is not acceptable that basic legal rights be ignored in order to silence opposing voices."



Afkari was executed on Saturday at Adel-Abad prison in the Iranian city of Shirza. He was buried on Saturday amid tight security. His parents were not allowed to attend the funeral.