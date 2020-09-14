Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 14 September 2020 08:33 PM

Bahrain, Israel discuss commercial cooperation: BNA

Bahrain-Israel-flags-new
Bahrain's industry and trade minister and Israel's regional cooperation minister discussed trade, industry and tourism cooperation between the two countries who announced on Friday they would normalise relations, state news agency BNA said.

Bahrain's Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israeli's Ofir Akunis spoke by phone. Normalization will "positively impact both countries' economies", the BNA statement said. 
Related Stories
Read
TaV3TwBC

Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says 14 September 2020 11:31 PM

_114224248_ayaecbnbiyogwio-800x450-nopad

Germany says 'deeply shocked' by execution of Iranian wrestler 14 September 2020 10:06 PM

c2f112a9-2a20-4016-a15f-5142c3928aab_16x9_600x338

Israeli settler handed 3 life terms for killing Palestinian family 14 September 2020 08:37 PM

Israel strikes against Syria

Suspected Israeli strikes kill 10 pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor 14 September 2020 03:59 PM

Iran flags

Iran summons German envoy for condemning wrestler’s execution 14 September 2020 03:53 PM

Navid Afkari

EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari 14 September 2020 03:50 PM

US sanctions Iran

US, Iran battle over sanctions at world court 14 September 2020 12:05 PM

ISIS at Deir Az-Zour

Four Lebanese soldiers and militant killed in army raid, says military source 14 September 2020 11:48 AM

Comments