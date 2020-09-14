Barzani, US Ambassador Discuss Washington’s Support for Erbil

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Monday received a US diplomatic delegation led by Ambassador Matthew Tueller to discuss the Erbil-Washington bilateral ties.



During the meeting, ambassador Tueller said his country sees Kurdistan as an important factor in the region and it works to help both Erbil and Baghdad to overcome the current challenges.



The US delegation also reiterated support for the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region, which played a key role in the US-led coalition during the war against the Islamic State (IS).



The upcoming snap elections in Iraq as well as the COVID-19 repercussions on the economy in Iraq and Kurdistan Region was also discussed, according to a press release.



Barzani highlighted the US support for the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces and commended policymakers in Washington for recognizing the decisive role of Erbil in the political process of Iraq and the wider region, the press release added.