One Killed in Attack on Kirkuk Oilfield Guards

At least one guard was killed on Sunday night in a fresh attack on an oilfield in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.



A security source told BasNews that a group of armed men had attacked a checkpoint of a private security contractor which was guarding the oilfields near Girgachali village, north of Kirkuk.



One guard was killed and five others were wounded after a fierce clash broke out, the source confirmed.



The identity of the assailants remains unknown as they managed to escape the scene.



This was the second attack on the same checkpoint in a week. During the first attack, the attackers killed one guard and injured two others.