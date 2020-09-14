Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Monday، 14 September 2020 06:46 PM

KRG Delegation Visiting Baghdad to Discuss 2021 Budget Bill

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss Iraq’s 2021 budget bill.

BasNews has learned that the delegation consists of experts from the ministries of finance and planning.

They will discuss the KRG’s share from the next year’s national bill despite the fact that Baghdad has failed to send Kurdistan Region’s full share since 2014.
