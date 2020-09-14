College Dean Survives Bomb Attack in Kirkuk

The dean of a college in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk managed to survive a bomb attack on Sunday night, a report said.



The incident took place in the neighborhood of Asrawmafqudin where an IED bomb had been attached to the vehicle of Dr. Yousif Zahir, the dean of Imam A'zam College, Saman Ramazan, a local police officer, told BasNews.



Meanwhile, a source told Shafaq News that the dean survived the attack, while the bombing resulted in material damages to his vehicle.