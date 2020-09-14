Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Monday، 14 September 2020 06:32 PM

Kirkuk: Coalition Warplanes Kill Two IS Militants

The US-led Coalition warplanes on Sunday carried out an airstrike against the jihadists of IS in southern Kirkuk, killing two militants.

The airraid was conducted in the district if Daquq, south of Kirkuk, where the Coalition fighter jets also targeted a hideout of the jihadists containing weapons, Daquq Mayor Lwiss Khizhir told BasNews.

"As a result of the airstrike, two terrorists of Daesh were killed," he explained, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

The official further revealed that intelligence information indicated the infiltration of a number of IS jihadists into the area from Hawija district.
