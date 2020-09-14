Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 14 September 2020 03:50 PM

EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Navid Afkari

The European Union on Monday added its voice to an international outcry over the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, saying the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment that the EU opposes in all cases.


Iranian state media reported Afkari’s execution on Saturday. Afkari, a champion Greco-Roman wrestler, had been convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018.


Afkari’s family has maintained that his conviction depended on a confession that was extracted through torture, which Afkari later recanted. The Iranian judiciary rejected his appeals.


“The European Union is opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and cases with no exception,” a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“Human rights remain a central feature of our engagement with Iran. We will continue to engage with Iranian authorities on this issue including through the local EU representation in Tehran and also on individual cases such as this recent execution,” he said.


Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned Germany’s envoy to “strongly protest” against the condemning of Afkari’s execution in comments on Twitter, the state news agency IRNA reported, saying the post was considered by Tehran to be interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs.


The United States, which unlike the EU practises the death penalty, has also condemned Afkari’s execution. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it “an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime”.

Related Stories
Read
Israel strikes against Syria

Suspected Israeli strikes kill 10 pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor 14 September 2020 03:59 PM

Iran flags

Iran summons German envoy for condemning wrestler’s execution 14 September 2020 03:53 PM

US sanctions Iran

US, Iran battle over sanctions at world court 14 September 2020 12:05 PM

ISIS at Deir Az-Zour

Four Lebanese soldiers and militant killed in army raid, says military source 14 September 2020 11:48 AM

fsdfrsedgsdgdfbxb

Bahrain says peace deal with Israel to bring peace to Middle East 14 September 2020 01:04 AM

ministry-of-foreign-affairs

Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Marib, voices support to Kingdom 14 September 2020 12:51 AM

benjamin-netanyahu-ap-jpo-180328_hpMain_16x9_992

Israel to impose national 3-week lockdown over coronavirus 14 September 2020 12:48 AM

cus1598487925038

Direct Israel-Bahrain flights set to be launched after normalization deal 13 September 2020 10:44 PM

Comments