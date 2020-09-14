Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 14 September 2020 12:51 AM

Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Marib, voices support to Kingdom

ministry-of-foreign-affairs
Egypt reiterated its full support to all the measures taken by the Arab coalition forces in Yemen, to counter Ansar Allah militia, which is working on fomenting tensions and conflicts in the war-torn country, state's news agency MENA reported.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said it is sided by Saudi Arabia in its sincere efforts to reach a political settlement, enforcing the ceasefire, between the legitimate government forces and Ansar Allah militants.

The ministry highlighted the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Yemen to allow access to humanitarian aid and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Related Stories
Read
fsdfrsedgsdgdfbxb

Bahrain says peace deal with Israel to bring peace to Middle East 14 September 2020 01:04 AM

benjamin-netanyahu-ap-jpo-180328_hpMain_16x9_992

Israel to impose national 3-week lockdown over coronavirus 14 September 2020 12:48 AM

cus1598487925038

Direct Israel-Bahrain flights set to be launched after normalization deal 13 September 2020 10:44 PM

Sheikh Isa Qassim

Bahrain opposition rejects Israel normalisation, calls to resist 13 September 2020 04:00 PM

libya protests

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya 13 September 2020 03:56 PM

Corona

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 400,000 - health ministry 13 September 2020 03:54 PM

Netanyahu to Iran: Attack Tel Aviv and 'It'll Be the Last Anniversary You Celebrate'

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal 13 September 2020 03:53 PM

6

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM 13 September 2020 03:50 PM

Comments