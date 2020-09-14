Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Marib, voices support to Kingdom

Egypt reiterated its full support to all the measures taken by the Arab coalition forces in Yemen, to counter Ansar Allah militia, which is working on fomenting tensions and conflicts in the war-torn country, state's news agency MENA reported.



In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said it is sided by Saudi Arabia in its sincere efforts to reach a political settlement, enforcing the ceasefire, between the legitimate government forces and Ansar Allah militants.



The ministry highlighted the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Yemen to allow access to humanitarian aid and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.