Monday, 14 September 2020
Sunday، 13 September 2020 11:01 PM

Arab Tribes Again Attack Kurdish Villagers in Kirkuk

Several dozens of Arab tribal men once again stormed the Kurdish village of Palkana in Kirkuk province to oust the indigenous Kurdish residents.

A local Kurdish official confirmed in a statement to BasNews that over 150 Arab men drove into Palkana village on Saturday and threatened to use violence if the Kurdish families of the village refuse to leave.

Luqman Hussein, the head of Sargaran administration in north of Kirkuk, said the federal police forces were informed to intervene, but they refused.

According to Hussein, the Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi were supporting the crowd of the Arab assailants.

The official did not provide further details but confirmed that the Arab men have now left Palkana village; however, they are expected to return any time.
