Monday, 14 September 2020
Sunday، 13 September 2020 11:00 PM

Roadside Bomb Injures Civilians in Makhmour

 A roadside bomb hit a civilian vehicle outside the disputed Kurdish town of Makhmour on Saturday night, a local official said.

As the result of the blast, at least three civilians were injured.

The incident took place near the village of Sirma, on the outskirt of Makhmour.

No claim of responsibility has been made yet, but the Islamic State (IS) militants are most likely behind the attack, according to local officials.

Makhmour is a Kurdish town that was taken over by IS in 2014, and then liberated by the Kurdish Peshmerga forces. Later in 2017, the Iraqi Army attacked the Kurdish forces and took over the control of the town.
