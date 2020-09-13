Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Iraq Refuses to Receive Iranian Pilgrims over COVID-19: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani revealed that Iraq is not ready to receive Iranian pilgrims this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Iraq did not make an official announcement on the issue, Rouhani said on Saturday that Baghdad has made it clear to Tehran that it cannot allow the country's pilgrims to visit Iraq at this time, according to Kurdistan 24.

"An increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Iran and Iraq does not allow pilgrims to visit Iraq this year," Rouhani said.

Similar ceremonies would even be restricted in Iran, he noted.

This comes as the daily number of coronavirus cases in Iraq continues to spike.
