Iraqi PM Orders Forces to Tighten Security at Border with Syria: Spokesperson

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered his country's forces to fortify the border with Syria in efforts to prevent any possible infiltrations by IS jihadists, a spokesperson said on Sunday.



Speaking to the Iraqi news agency (INA), Yehia Rasool, a military spokesperson for Kadhimi, noted that the premier, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, has directed the security forces to ensure the protection of the border areas ahead of operations planned to be carried out in the region.



Rasool further pointed out that there are joint cooperations between the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga fighters and the Iraqi forces to protest the areas seen as a security vacuum.



"Coordination with the Peshmerga forces regarding carrying out some joint operations within these areas, as well as exchanging intelligence information, is very important during the next stage," he said.