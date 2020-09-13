Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 September 2020 10:51 PM

Iraqi PM Orders Forces to Tighten Security at Border with Syria: Spokesperson

2
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered his country's forces to fortify the border with Syria in efforts to prevent any possible infiltrations by IS jihadists, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Iraqi news agency (INA), Yehia Rasool, a military spokesperson for Kadhimi, noted that the premier, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, has directed the security forces to ensure the protection of the border areas ahead of operations planned to be carried out in the region.

Rasool further pointed out that there are joint cooperations between the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga fighters and the Iraqi forces to protest the areas seen as a security vacuum.

"Coordination with the Peshmerga forces regarding carrying out some joint operations within these areas, as well as exchanging intelligence information, is very important during the next stage," he said.
Related Stories
Read
6

Libyan Protesters Set Fire to Government Headquarters in Benghazi 13 September 2020 11:08 PM

5

Arab Tribes Again Attack Kurdish Villagers in Kirkuk 13 September 2020 11:01 PM

4

Roadside Bomb Injures Civilians in Makhmour 13 September 2020 11:00 PM

3

Iraq Refuses to Receive Iranian Pilgrims over COVID-19: Rouhani 13 September 2020 10:53 PM

1

Korea Donates Walk-through Testing Booths to KRG 13 September 2020 10:48 PM

6

KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases 13 September 2020 07:48 PM

523137Image1-750x375-1

Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities 13 September 2020 06:45 PM

Capture

Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves 13 September 2020 06:37 PM

Comments