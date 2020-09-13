Korea Donates Walk-through Testing Booths to KRG

The Korean government donated a number of walk-through testing booths to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to help it in the fight against coronavirus.



The Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry said in a statement that "in an attempt to support KRG government’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government provided 3 units of the innovative and high-quality walk-through screening booths."



The supplies were handed over during a ceremony held on September 13 which was attended by Korean Consul General in Erbil Choi Kwang-Jin and KRG Health Minister Saman Barzinji as well as Sunghoon Cho, the

Resident Representative of KOICA Erbil Office.



"One of the main features of the indigenous walk-through booth is to protect the healthcare staff from viral infection by using a 2-stage clean air purifying system," the statement added. "It also ensures mass screening for COVID-19 in a reduced time."



According to the press release, KOICA has also carried out online trainings for KRG technicians to help them in operating the booths.



"It is the ultimate hope of the Korean government that the test booths will contribute to a more reliable and responsive solution in controlling the pandemic in order to safeguard KRG people from Covid-19."