Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 September 2020 06:45 PM

Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities

523137Image1-750x375-1
On Sunday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,531 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 290,309 .

The ministry also confirmed 73 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 8,014  in the country.

“Up to 224,705  cases have recovered so far,” the ministry added.
Iraq and coronavirus

Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

“The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces,” Abdul-Amir said.

Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.


Related Stories
Read
6

Libyan Protesters Set Fire to Government Headquarters in Benghazi 13 September 2020 11:08 PM

5

Arab Tribes Again Attack Kurdish Villagers in Kirkuk 13 September 2020 11:01 PM

4

Roadside Bomb Injures Civilians in Makhmour 13 September 2020 11:00 PM

3

Iraq Refuses to Receive Iranian Pilgrims over COVID-19: Rouhani 13 September 2020 10:53 PM

2

Iraqi PM Orders Forces to Tighten Security at Border with Syria: Spokesperson 13 September 2020 10:51 PM

1

Korea Donates Walk-through Testing Booths to KRG 13 September 2020 10:48 PM

6

KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases 13 September 2020 07:48 PM

Capture

Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves 13 September 2020 06:37 PM

Comments