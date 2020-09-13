Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 September 2020
Breaking
KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 September 2020 06:37 PM

Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves

Capture
Mohammad al-Bahadli dug into Iraq's hot desert sand with bare hands to reach his father's corpse.

"Now he can finally be with our people, our family, in the old cemetery," 49-year-old Bahadli said, as relatives sobbed over the body, wrapped in a shroud.

After restrictions were eased for the burying of those who died of the novel coronavirus, Iraqis are exhuming the victims to rebury them in their rightful place in family cemeteries.

For months, families of those who died after contracting Covid-19 were barred from taking the body back to bury in family tombs, for fear the corpses could still spread the virus.

Instead, the authorities established a "coronavirus cemetery" in a plot of desert outside the shrine city of Najaf, where volunteers in protective gear carefully buried victims spaced five metres (16 feet) apart.

Only one relative was permitted to attend the speedy burials, which often happened in the middle of the night.

Victims from all religious sects -- both Shiite and Sunni Muslims, as well as Christians -- were buried there.

But on September 7, Iraqi authorities announced they would permit those who died after contracting Covid-19 to be relocated to the cemetery of their family's choice.

Many of those buried under the emergency rules came from other parts of the country.

"The first time, he was buried so far away," Bahadli said of his 80-year-old father's funeral rites.

"I'm not sure it was done in the proper religious way."

Related Stories
Read
6

Libyan Protesters Set Fire to Government Headquarters in Benghazi 13 September 2020 11:08 PM

5

Arab Tribes Again Attack Kurdish Villagers in Kirkuk 13 September 2020 11:01 PM

4

Roadside Bomb Injures Civilians in Makhmour 13 September 2020 11:00 PM

3

Iraq Refuses to Receive Iranian Pilgrims over COVID-19: Rouhani 13 September 2020 10:53 PM

2

Iraqi PM Orders Forces to Tighten Security at Border with Syria: Spokesperson 13 September 2020 10:51 PM

1

Korea Donates Walk-through Testing Booths to KRG 13 September 2020 10:48 PM

6

KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases 13 September 2020 07:48 PM

523137Image1-750x375-1

Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities 13 September 2020 06:45 PM

Comments