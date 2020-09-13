Iraqi-Kuwaiti higher ministerial committee holds first session

The Iraqi-Kuwait follow-up Higher ministerial committee held its first meeting on Sunday.



The Kuwaiti side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, while the visiting Iraqi delegation was headed by the senior Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Karim Hashem.



Al-Jarallah pointed out in the meeting the importance of the depth of the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and praised the recent achievements of these relations.



For his part, the Iraqi official praised the bilateral relations between the two countries and the two countries' keenness to reach new heights.



The committee reviewed the agenda of the eighth session of the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi Higher Ministerial Committee, which will be held during the last quarter of this year.



The two sides expressed willingness to accomplish the work entrusted to the committee, reflecting the depth and strength of relations and the keenness of the wise leadership in both countries to strengthen and develop them in all fields.