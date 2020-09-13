Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Sunday، 13 September 2020 03:53 PM

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

Netanyahu to Iran: Attack Tel Aviv and 'It'll Be the Last Anniversary You Celebrate'

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.


“There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries,” he said in remarks to the Israeli cabinet, a transcript of which was issued by his office.


The Bahrain deal, announced on Friday, followed a similar accommodation between another Gulf power, United Arab Emirates, and Israel and resulting pledges of direct air connections.


Saudi Arabia, while not recognising Israel, has said it would allow Israeli airliners to overfly its territory en route to the Gulf.

