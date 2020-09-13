Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 September 2020 03:50 PM

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM

6

The United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.


The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE’s decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalised ties will bring economic and technological benefits.


The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies, WAM said, intending to “advance the development and use of artificial intelligence as a tool for progress”.


Spheres of possible collaboration include academic exchanges, conferences, sharing computing resources and the establishment of a joint virtual institute for artificial intelligence, WAM said.


Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was founded in 2019.

Related Stories
Read
Sheikh Isa Qassim

Bahrain opposition rejects Israel normalisation, calls to resist 13 September 2020 04:00 PM

libya protests

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya 13 September 2020 03:56 PM

Corona

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 400,000 - health ministry 13 September 2020 03:54 PM

Netanyahu to Iran: Attack Tel Aviv and 'It'll Be the Last Anniversary You Celebrate'

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal 13 September 2020 03:53 PM

Beirut blast

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' - source 13 September 2020 03:46 PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says 13 September 2020 03:44 PM

AP20188628198522-1024x640

Experts warn from consequences of lifting Iran arms embargo 13 September 2020 12:54 AM

pompeo bp

Pompeo condemns Iran's execution of champion wrestler 13 September 2020 12:46 AM

Comments