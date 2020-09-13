Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 September 2020 03:44 PM

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband.


Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet she had spoken to Richard Ratcliffe and he had told her the trial had been postponed. She added that more information would follow later on Sunday.


There was no immediate comment from Iran’s judiciary.


Last week Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court and informed about a new charge, state television reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.


She was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.

Related Stories
Read
Sheikh Isa Qassim

Bahrain opposition rejects Israel normalisation, calls to resist 13 September 2020 04:00 PM

libya protests

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya 13 September 2020 03:56 PM

Corona

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 400,000 - health ministry 13 September 2020 03:54 PM

Netanyahu to Iran: Attack Tel Aviv and 'It'll Be the Last Anniversary You Celebrate'

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal 13 September 2020 03:53 PM

6

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU: WAM 13 September 2020 03:50 PM

Beirut blast

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' - source 13 September 2020 03:46 PM

AP20188628198522-1024x640

Experts warn from consequences of lifting Iran arms embargo 13 September 2020 12:54 AM

pompeo bp

Pompeo condemns Iran's execution of champion wrestler 13 September 2020 12:46 AM

Comments