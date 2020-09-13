Iraqi plane loaded with medical supplies arrives at Khartoum Airport

The Iraqi plane loaded with medical supplies arrived at Khartoum Airport, Sudan, on Saturday.



Iraqi News Agency (INA) reporter stated that the plane was loaded with 12 tons of medical materials and aid to the Sudanese people.



“According to the orders of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi and in direct coordination by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, with the relevant authorities, the shipment was transferred, which was accompanied by an official delegation representing the General Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” The spokesman for the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, Haider Majeed, told (INA).



The Iraqi Air Force plane (c130) took off from the Martyr Muhammad Alaa Air Base and contained 12 tons of medical materials.