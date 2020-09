President Trump presented the Medal of Honor Friday to U.S. Army Sgt. Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne for his heroics in a 2015 daring raid that rescued 75 ISIS hostages from a prison in northern Iraq, with Trump praising him as "one of the bravest men anywhere in the world." Fox News reported.

Trump hailed Payne's gallant and selfless efforts that led to 20 ISIS terrorists killed and saving the lives of the 75 captives.