Sunday, 13 September 2020
Sunday، 13 September 2020 12:54 AM

Experts warn from consequences of lifting Iran arms embargo

Tehran has engaged in a longstanding pattern of “cheating” behavior to derail scrutiny from the international community into its nuclear ambitions, said Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy chairman of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Arab News reported.
Such behavior includes delaying inspections, lying and tampering with evidence, he added as a led a virtual policy panel on Thursday, attended by Arab News, to discuss a new report on Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
