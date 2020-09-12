Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Saturday، 12 September 2020 08:07 PM

Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths

The Iraqi health ministry on Saturday reported 4,106 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 286,778 .

The ministry also said in a statement that 60 more died from the infectious disease, raising the death toll to 7,941, and 3,887 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 221,283 .

The new cases included 1,315 in the capital Baghdad, 333 in Qadisiyah, 319 in Basra, 301 in Wasit, 284 in Dhi Qar, and 259 in Duhok, according to the ministry statement.

A total of 1,840,913 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease, with 23,479 done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has permitted movement of the citizens between provinces, official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Last week, the Committee decided to ease health restrictions imposed previously to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including reopening the border crossings exclusively for the commercial movement, restaurants and five-star hotels, and lifting the ban on sporting events.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
