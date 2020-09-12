Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 12 September 2020 08:01 PM

UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

2
The UAE recorded 1,007 new coronavirus cases – its highest daily case count to date, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.


The Health Ministry also announced one new death, bringing the total virus-related death count in the Emirates to 399.


Daily case counts have risen recently, and on Thursday the government urged citizens and residents to practice proper preventative measures, including social distancing.

Eighty-eight percent of the coronavirus cases reported in the country in the past two weeks resulted from individuals failing to adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures, the UAE Government spokesperson said at the press conference.

In Dubai, businesses have been fined and ordered to close for not enforcing social distancing.

