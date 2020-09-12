Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Saturday، 12 September 2020 07:32 PM

Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability

Bahrain’s declaration of a peace deal with Israel will enhance regional security and stability and stems from the firm belief in coexistence and tolerance between nations, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani told the Baghdad Post.

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, US President Donald Trump said Friday, in a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

“We congratulate His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa for his wise vision, the courageous and historic decision to declare support for peace between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the state of Israel after the phone call that took place yesterday between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

We also congratulate the honorable people of Bahrain for their support, belief and conviction that peace is a strategic choice for the nation. His majesty’s vision stems from a firm belief in coexistence and tolerance between nations,” al-Zayani said.

