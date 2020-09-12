Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Saturday، 12 September 2020 07:23 PM

UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq

The UAE announced that it has delivered 84 tonnes of Covid-19 aid this week to Iraq, Argentina, and Paraguay, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The aid material includes food for the affected population and medical supplies, which have helped 1.4 million medical workers globally.


Since the pandemic started, the country has sent supplies across the world to help countries overcome the coronavirus and put their economies back on track.

To date, the UAE has delivered 1,412 tonnes of aid to countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.


