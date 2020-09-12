Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 12 September 2020 07:21 PM

Mosul: Two Bomb Blasts Target Civilian Vehicles

A couple of bomb explosions in the Iraqi city of Mosul targeted two vehicles of civilians, leaving one individual killed, police said on Saturday.

The bomb attacks were carried out through improved explosive devices in an area located between the villages of Shurtaniya and Tassa, southern Mosul, Bashar Samir, a police officer in Nineveh province, told BasNews.

He further explained that the attacks took place on Friday night, and that the security forces cordoned off the area.

There was no claim of responsibility for the incident, while the Islamic State (IS) jihadists are highly suspected to be behind the bombings.
