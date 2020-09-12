Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths UAE reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Bahraini F: peace declaration with Israel enhances regional security, stability Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 12 September 2020 07:15 PM

Iraqi Politician Calls for Normalization of Ties with Israel

6
Iraqi Sunni politician and the leader of Ummah Party, Mithal al-Alusi, has called for the normalization of ties between Iraq and Israel after two Gulf states made the move in the past few weeks.

Alusi, who is known for his pro-West political views, told al-Shafaq News on Saturday that he supports the UAE and Bahrain for their decision to open a new chapter with Israel and normalize their ties.

He explained that the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been exploited by some countries for their own interests and not for the good of the people of Palestine.

“There are nearly 700,000 Iraqi jews who currently live in Israel. Why should we enter a war with them for the sake of Gaza or for the sake of the bank accounts of the Palestinian groups,” Alusi said.

He also pointed out that the top Iraqi political leaders have had meetings with Israelis, “but they are afraid of the Iranians because Iran is the policymaker in Iraq”.
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraq reports 4106 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths 12 September 2020 08:07 PM

aa1668a1-249f-46af-bc84-cfd12642f279_16x9_600x338

UAE delivers Covid-19 relief aid to Iraq 12 September 2020 07:23 PM

7

Mosul: Two Bomb Blasts Target Civilian Vehicles 12 September 2020 07:21 PM

5

Kurdistan Detects 574 New Coronavirus Cases, Reports 12 Deaths 12 September 2020 07:12 PM

4

Three IS Detainees Killed in Syria’s al-Hol Camp 12 September 2020 07:10 PM

3

Turkish Court Sentences Kurdish MP to 10 Years in Prison 12 September 2020 07:09 PM

2

Blast Kills at Least 4 in Turkish-Controlled Syrian Town 12 September 2020 07:07 PM

1

Over 800 Yezidi Families Left Sinjar Mountain Camp: Official 12 September 2020 07:04 PM

Comments