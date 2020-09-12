Kurdistan Detects 574 New Coronavirus Cases, Reports 12 Deaths

A total of 574 new cases of COVID-19 were detected by Kurdistan Region’s health ministry within the past 24 hours, while 12 patients succumbed to the virus.



The ministry said in its daily report that 218 cases were found in Erbil, 214 in Duhok, 53 in Sulaymaniyah, and 15 in Duhok.



The new cases bring the overall infection tally to nearly 36,000.



The novel virus has so far claimed 1,320 lives, whereas 22,826 people have recovered.



According to the report, 11,837 patients remain as active cases across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region.