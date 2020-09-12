Three IS Detainees Killed in Syria’s al-Hol Camp

Authorities at the al-Hol Camp in Syrian Kurdish province of Hasakah said three bodies were found dead on Friday.



The three were killed with a gun with silencer and that the perpetrators were not found yet, the authorities revealed, saying that the security forces suspect the IS women at the overcrowded facility.



Among those killed are two Iraqi nationals and one Syrian.



Al-Hol camp is used as a detention center where over 70,000 Islamic State members and their families are held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



On August 17, another individual was killed with a silenced pistol and the perpetrators are yet to be found.