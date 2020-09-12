Turkish Court Sentences Kurdish MP to 10 Years in Prison

A Turkish court has sentenced a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to 10 years in prison for alleged “membership in an illegal organization”.



MP Remziye Tosun, who represents Amed (Diyarbakir), stood trial at Diyarbakır 5th Heavy Penal Court on Friday.



Turkish media said MP Tosun was found guilty for alleged membership in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated by Ankara as a “terrorist organization”.



HDP has condemned the court decision and called it “unjust”.