Blast Kills at Least 4 in Turkish-Controlled Syrian Town

A bomb blast killed at least four civilians in the Kurdish town of Sare Kanie (Ras al-Ain) in the north of Syria, which is under the control of the Turkish forces.



Local sources told BasNews that “a large explosion” had taken place near al-Barid roundabout in central Sare Kanie on Saturday.



According to the sources, 12 civilians had also suffered injuries, some of them said to be in critical condition.



Earlier the day, the town was hit by another explosion which caused only material damages.



Sare Kanie is among the Kurdish towns which fell under the control of the Turkish army and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups in 2018. It is now witnessing a period of instability with regular explosions.