Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Breaking
Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 12 September 2020 12:28 AM

Kurdistan President, Iraqi PM Review Erbil-Baghdad Ties

6
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday to discuss the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Kadhimi had arrived in Erbil a day earlier, and he previously met with other top Kurdish officials.

Kurdistan president and Iraqi premier exchanged views on the latest developments and the current challenges faced by the people in Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to the readout of the meeting.

They also discussed the remaining disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, reiterating the need for a solution based on the Constitution of Iraq.

Continued cooperation between the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Army against the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) was also on the agenda, with both sides emphasizing on the efforts which could ultimately help the safe return of the displaced people.
Related Stories
Read
3

KRG Reports 588 New Cases of COVID-19 12 September 2020 12:28 AM

5

Kurdish Leaders Mark 59th Anniversary of Aylul Revolution 12 September 2020 12:26 AM

4

UN reaches deal to name new Libya envoy, coordinator: diplomats 12 September 2020 12:22 AM

2

Iran Executes Another Kurdish Inmate: Monitor 11 September 2020 11:32 PM

1000x-1

Iraq voices readiness to provide technical support to Sudan amid floods 11 September 2020 10:40 AM

kdp

Iraqi PM, KDP president talk unifying national positions 11 September 2020 10:29 AM

kadhimi

Iraqi PM visits one of the Anfal crime sites 11 September 2020 10:25 AM

denmark

Denmark set to open embassy in Iraq this year 11 September 2020 01:02 AM

Comments