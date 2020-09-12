Kurdistan President, Iraqi PM Review Erbil-Baghdad Ties

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday to discuss the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.



Kadhimi had arrived in Erbil a day earlier, and he previously met with other top Kurdish officials.



Kurdistan president and Iraqi premier exchanged views on the latest developments and the current challenges faced by the people in Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to the readout of the meeting.



They also discussed the remaining disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, reiterating the need for a solution based on the Constitution of Iraq.



Continued cooperation between the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Army against the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) was also on the agenda, with both sides emphasizing on the efforts which could ultimately help the safe return of the displaced people.