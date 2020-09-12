KRG Reports 588 New Cases of COVID-19

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday said it had confirmed 588 new infections of the coronavirus since yesterday.



The novel virus, in the meantime, has also taken the lives of 19 other people across the Kurdistan Region over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement.



The coronavirus tally has now risen to 35,409, out of which 22,326 patients have recovered, but 1,308 others lost their lives.