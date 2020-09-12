Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Breaking
Saturday، 12 September 2020 12:26 AM

Kurdish Leaders Mark 59th Anniversary of Aylul Revolution

On the 59th anniversary of the Aylul Revolution — also known as the First Iraqi-Kurdish War, Kurdish political leaders issued statements to underscore the struggle for the rights of the peoples of Kurdistan.

On September 11, 1961, the Kurds united under the leadership of Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), to begin a revolution against the suppressions of the then Iraqi government against the Kurds.

The Kurds were then asking for an autonomy and recognition of the Kurdish rights as a nation living within the borders of Iraq.

On Friday, Kurdish prominent leader and the current president of the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, honored those who sacrificed their lives during the Aylul Revolution, and reminded that today’s achievements are the extended results of the price that thousands of Kurds paid between 1961 and 1970.

“Aylul Revolution proved to the enemies of the people of Kurdistan that they shall not force the Kurds to abandon their rights under pressure,” Barzani said.

The revolution, which ended in 1970, resulted in the first Kurdish autonomy agreement.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also marked the anniversary of the revolution in a statement and emphasized that the significant event of the Kurdish modern history should be remembered to strengthen unity and resistance among the Kurds.

“Today that we mark the glorious revolution, the Kurdistan Region is going through a difficult time. Therefore, it is necessary to always remember the values of Aylul Revolution, the spirit of resistance and selflessness, and let them encourage us towards unity and protecting their achievements,” PM Barzani said.
