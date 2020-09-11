Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Breaking
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 11 September 2020 05:41 PM

9/11 anniv: Esper says US military has successfully fought terrorism

esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said every Sept. 11 we reaffirm a solemn vow to the victims and their loved ones that we will never forget their loss, and to do everything in our power to deter and defeat our every enemy.

 

The US Armed Forces have denied safe haven to terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq, brought terrorist leaders to justice wherever they hide, destroyed ISIS’ physical caliphate in Iraq and Syria, he said.

 

Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, space professionals, and Coast Guardsmen continue to stand ready to confront terrorists anywhere in the world, he added.

