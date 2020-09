Jordan said a series of massive explosions that rocked the city of Zarqa early on Friday was likely caused by an electric short circuit at a nearby army munitions depot, Reuters reported.



There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosions which took place in the desert east of Jordan’s second-largest city, the government and the army command said.

Huge orange flames lit the desert night sky and could be seen as far away as the capital Amman, 35 kms (22 miles) to the southwest.