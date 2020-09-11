Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Breaking
Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 11 September 2020 10:58 AM

FM Hadrami says Iran behind fueling Yemeni crisis

800

The internationally recognized government of Yemen has once again accused Iran of undermining security in Yemen and other countries by supplying arms and funds to its allied militias, Arab News reported.


Speaking at a virtual Arab League session on Wednesday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami said the Iranian regime poses a grave threat to stability and security in the Arab world and that the Iran-backed Houthi militia fuels his country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.


“Iran has caused great harm to Yemen and the region, as it uses the wealth of its people to arm and finance a militia outside its territory to blatantly interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries,” the Yemeni minister said, adding that his government has sought a peaceful solution to end the Houthi coup against the internationally recognized government and the Houthis’ military expansion in Yemen.

Related Stories
Read
fire

Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties 11 September 2020 11:03 AM

topic-10-1920

Dramatic decline in Iran's trade with commercial partners 11 September 2020 10:55 AM

trump biden

Hackers with ties to Iran, Russia, China target US election candidates 11 September 2020 12:57 AM

coronavirus iran

Iran reports 129 new deaths, 2,063 coronavirus cases 10 September 2020 06:16 PM

9eca65a1-7277-4306-a208-78f29ffef469_16x9_600x338

Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion 10 September 2020 05:12 PM

1630923

Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki 10 September 2020 05:11 PM

Corona

WHO: Virus cases top two million in wider Middle East 10 September 2020 02:45 PM

Beirut explosion

Large fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast 10 September 2020 02:17 PM

Comments