Dramatic decline in Iran's trade with commercial partners

New data released by Iran's major trading partners show a significant drop in Iranian imports, as well as the nations' exports to Iran, Radio Farda reported.



The Indian Ministry of Finance shared data Wednesday showing a 23-fold drop in India's imports from Iran in the first seven months of 2020.



India imported $3.2 billion of products from Iran in the first seven months of 2019, with that figure dropping to a meager $140 million in the same period in 2020.



India's Ministry of Finance also reported that the nation's exports to Iran also fell by 45 percent to $1.575 billion.