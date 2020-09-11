Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Friday، 11 September 2020

Iraq voices readiness to provide technical support to Sudan amid floods

Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani on Thursday announced his ministry's readiness to provide assistance to Sudan in the field of flood prevention.

"Al-Hamdani made a phone call with the Sudanese Minister of Water, Yasser Abbas Muhammad, in which he expressed his solidarity with the people and the government of Sudan in the face of the flood and torrents crisis that swept their country recently," the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.

Al-Hamdani stressed the ministry’s full readiness to provide assistance and technical support from the scientific expertise to the ministry’s leaders for their high experience in the field of flood prevention.
