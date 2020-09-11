Iraqi PM, KDP president talk unifying national positions

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi discussed Thursday with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, to unify national positions, stressing that the region is a fundamental and integral part of Iraq.



The media office of the prime minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi met in Erbil, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, and a number of officials in the regional government."



The statement said, "The meeting discussed the overall general situation on the national scene, the most prominent challenges in the country, and the unification of positions at the national level, as well as the file for holding early elections."



Al-Kadhmi stressed during the meeting, "Iraq's actual need for reform, and for national action to be a priority to cross the country over the current challenges."



He pointed out that "the high-level coordination between the armed forces of various kinds and the Peshmerga, helped to make victory over the terrorist Daesh gangs, and it is the one who will protect the land and secure the opportunity for prosperity and development for the country."



The Prime Minister noted "the importance of integration in the positions between the federal government and the regional government," noting that "the Kurdistan region is an integral and fundamental part of Iraq, and dialogue and the constitution are the tent that secures a secure future for a unified and stable Iraq."