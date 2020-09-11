Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Breaking
Huge blasts at military facility in Jordan with no reports of casualties Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 11 September 2020 10:29 AM

Iraqi PM, KDP president talk unifying national positions

kdp

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi discussed Thursday with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, to unify national positions, stressing that the region is a fundamental and integral part of Iraq.


 The media office of the prime minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi met in Erbil, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, and a number of officials in the regional government."


 The statement said, "The meeting discussed the overall general situation on the national scene, the most prominent challenges in the country, and the unification of positions at the national level, as well as the file for holding early elections."


 Al-Kadhmi stressed during the meeting, "Iraq's actual need for reform, and for national action to be a priority to cross the country over the current challenges."


 He pointed out that "the high-level coordination between the armed forces of various kinds and the Peshmerga, helped to make victory over the terrorist Daesh gangs, and it is the one who will protect the land and secure the opportunity for prosperity and development for the country."


 The Prime Minister noted "the importance of integration in the positions between the federal government and the regional government," noting that "the Kurdistan region is an integral and fundamental part of Iraq, and dialogue and the constitution are the tent that secures a secure future for a unified and stable Iraq."

Related Stories
Read
1000x-1

Iraq voices readiness to provide technical support to Sudan amid floods 11 September 2020 10:40 AM

kadhimi

Iraqi PM visits one of the Anfal crime sites 11 September 2020 10:25 AM

denmark

Denmark set to open embassy in Iraq this year 11 September 2020 01:02 AM

taji-ht-er-200311_hpMain_16x9_1600

Trump says US troops in Iraq to be cut to 2,000 11 September 2020 12:51 AM

shipment

Iraq bans entry of fruit shipment imported from Iran 10 September 2020 10:50 PM

999faf8bc0544d2fa9fa1f67dace5b2e

SMC: Katyusha missile lands on Baghdad International Airport 10 September 2020 08:54 PM

20200507_2_42291870_54618292

Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China 10 September 2020 05:56 PM

2

Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total 10 September 2020 05:50 PM

Comments