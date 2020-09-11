Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Breaking
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 11 September 2020 10:25 AM

Iraqi PM visits one of the Anfal crime sites

kadhimi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi on Thursday visited one of the infamous Anfal crime scenes.


The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi laid a wreath during his visit to Al-Mashhad and recited Surat Al-Fatiha as mercy for the victims of the heinous crime."


 The statement added, "The Prime Minister met with a group of citizens of the families of the victims, and listened to them, including the sacrifices of their families, which paved the way for the building of a free and democratic Iraq, and paved the way for the demise of dictatorship."

