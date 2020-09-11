Iraqi PM visits one of the Anfal crime sites

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi on Thursday visited one of the infamous Anfal crime scenes.



The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi laid a wreath during his visit to Al-Mashhad and recited Surat Al-Fatiha as mercy for the victims of the heinous crime."



The statement added, "The Prime Minister met with a group of citizens of the families of the victims, and listened to them, including the sacrifices of their families, which paved the way for the building of a free and democratic Iraq, and paved the way for the demise of dictatorship."