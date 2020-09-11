Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Friday، 11 September 2020 01:02 AM

Denmark set to open embassy in Iraq this year

Denmark will open an embassy in Baghdad this fall. The move comes as the NATO member prepares to assume command of the military alliance’s training mission in Iraq later this year, Monitor reported.


The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Thursday. The opening of the embassy shows Denmark’s commitment to a lasting defeat of the ISIS so that the group does not threaten Europe in the future, the ministry said.


Denmark is a member of the US-led anti-IS coalition that supports Iraqi security forces. The coalition, officially known as Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, includes other NATO members as well as Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Denmark is part of the European Union.

