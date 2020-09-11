Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 11 September 2020 12:51 AM

Trump says US troops in Iraq to be cut to 2,000

taji-ht-er-200311_hpMain_16x9_1600

US President Donald Trump said US troops fighting ISIS in Iraq will be cut to only 2,000, as he spoke in a press conference.

 

This comes only two days after a top military commander said Trump administration will cut the number of US troops in Iraq to about 3,000 this month, a reduction from about 5,200 there now, Wall Street Journal reported.

“In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September,” Gen. McKenzie said.

“This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of [Islamic State] in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat,” he said.

Related Stories
Read
denmark

Denmark set to open embassy in Iraq this year 11 September 2020 01:02 AM

shipment

Iraq bans entry of fruit shipment imported from Iran 10 September 2020 10:50 PM

999faf8bc0544d2fa9fa1f67dace5b2e

SMC: Katyusha missile lands on Baghdad International Airport 10 September 2020 08:54 PM

20200507_2_42291870_54618292

Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China 10 September 2020 05:56 PM

2

Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total 10 September 2020 05:50 PM

ap_iraq_09-10-2020

At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats 10 September 2020 05:48 PM

a67bcc556395e77a3d426e1b40408c2b_L

Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport 10 September 2020 04:41 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Kadhimi urges greater cooperation between Baghdad, Erbil in first visit to KRG 10 September 2020 03:00 PM

Comments